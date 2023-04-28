American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.