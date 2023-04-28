American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Up 0.7%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.17. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

