American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56), RTT News reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY23 guidance to $9.53-9.76 EPS.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $206.00. 211,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,360. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.85. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

