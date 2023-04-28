American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. 770,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

