America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stake Lowered by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of America’s Car-Mart worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after buying an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.0 %

CRMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.