Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,725. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

