Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,725. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

