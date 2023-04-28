Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $32.75. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 58,275 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,307,000 after buying an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

