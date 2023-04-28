Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AWLIF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.20. 118,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.22. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.81.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

