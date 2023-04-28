Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
ATLO stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Ames National has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
