Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $292.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.00.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.34 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.