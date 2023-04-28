AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 275,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,585. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

