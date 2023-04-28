AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $290,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 2,007,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

