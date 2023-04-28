AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

