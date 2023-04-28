AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.87.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

