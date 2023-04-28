Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 594,197 shares during the quarter. Glatfelter makes up about 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 143,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,481. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

In related news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glatfelter news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 785,800 shares of company stock worth $2,606,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.