Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 954 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $26.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,271.77. 172,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,226.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,049.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

