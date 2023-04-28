Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000. Baker Hughes makes up about 4.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after acquiring an additional 324,506 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,659,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 446,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,513,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

