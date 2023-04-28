Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 5.6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 477,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,032,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.