Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 896,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,908. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Amphenol by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.