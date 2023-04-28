Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amyris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 716,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 472,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

