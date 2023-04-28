Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

ADI opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

