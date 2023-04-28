Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $71.72

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

