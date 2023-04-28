Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

