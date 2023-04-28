Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $45.80

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.