Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $45.80

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

