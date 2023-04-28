Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $66.17

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

