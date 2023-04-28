Analysts’ Upgrades for April 28th (ACCYY, ATVI, BBD.B, BBOX, BBVA, BFAM, CDE, CNMD, DBD, EW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 28th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$79.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $410.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $350.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $301.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Rotork (LON:ROR) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

