Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Antero Resources (AR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):
- 4/27/2023 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/27/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $36.00.
- 4/21/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 4/11/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00.
- 3/27/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2023 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 3/20/2023 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $38.00.
Antero Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.