Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC):

4/24/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

4/21/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $187.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $180.00.

3/31/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $179.45 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

