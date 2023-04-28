Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

4/18/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

4/17/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

4/13/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

4/11/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$25.00.

3/29/2023 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

3/27/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

3/14/2023 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/13/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.53 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.35 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.8246753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

