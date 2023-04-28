Analyzing Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) & GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 15.12% 23.83% 1.81% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $22.88 billion 0.12 -$7.64 billion $0.65 1.38 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.87 $65.56 million $2.51 7.55

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credit Suisse Group. Credit Suisse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Suisse Group and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 5 6 2 0 1.77 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.14, suggesting a potential upside of 472.74%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Credit Suisse Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas. The Wealth Management division offers comprehensive wealth management and investment solutions, tailored financing, and advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high net-worth (HNW) individuals and external asset managers. The Investment Bank division offers a broad range of financial products and services focused on client-driven businesses and also supports Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management division and its clients. The Swiss Bank division offers comprehensive advice and a wide range of financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment solutions and services globally to a broad range of clients, including pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, and individuals. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headqua

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

