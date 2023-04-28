Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
