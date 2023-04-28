Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.