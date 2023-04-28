ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.03% of ANSYS worth $216,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.31. 138,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,454. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

