Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in AON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 139,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $10.03 on Friday, hitting $322.83. 662,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

