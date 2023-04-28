Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $938.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.