Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.47-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,857. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

