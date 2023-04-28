Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AUVI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
