Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

