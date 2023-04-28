Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

ACGL stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,169,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

