Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Plans $2.45 None Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. 38,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
