Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Plans $2.45 None Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. 38,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 37.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

