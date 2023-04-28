Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARCH opened at $121.12 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
