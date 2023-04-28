Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 3.2%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Ardea Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

