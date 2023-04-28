Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 21,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,275,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 365,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

