argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenx Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $380.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a twelve month low of $267.35 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.94.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

See Also

