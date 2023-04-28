Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.62. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 1,254,543 shares.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$130.21 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0122128 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

