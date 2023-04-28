Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Trading Up 1.3%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Aries I Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aries I Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 349.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

