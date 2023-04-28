Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,591,992 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

