Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 477,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $140.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

