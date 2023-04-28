Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 177 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 0.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 743,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

