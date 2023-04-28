Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 765 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 652,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

