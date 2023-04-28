Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Insider Activity

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

