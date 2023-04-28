Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ARQQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 228,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

